Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $528,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

