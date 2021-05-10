Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.