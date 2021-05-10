Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders sold a total of 51,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $138.95 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

