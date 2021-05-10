Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,202.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

