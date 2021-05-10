Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 88,124 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

