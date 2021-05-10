Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.88 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $36.29 million and approximately $23.88 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $28.16 or 0.00048776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 154.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00248125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.70 or 0.01182328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00749164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.86 or 0.99930740 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

