Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. Cormark lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU stock opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.35. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.