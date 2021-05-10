Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $88,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

