PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PAR Technology by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAR traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,075. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

