Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.19. 11,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,412,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

