PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

PCAR stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

