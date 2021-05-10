Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

