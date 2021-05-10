Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.