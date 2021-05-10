Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jaws Acquisition were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWS. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWS stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

