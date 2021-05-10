Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,290 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Centene by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

