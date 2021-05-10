Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 714 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $151.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

