Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,014 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 223.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $220.20 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.38 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

