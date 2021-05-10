Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of OMI opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,420 shares of company stock worth $3,082,350 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

