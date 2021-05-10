Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.84

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.24, with a volume of 711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Owens Corning by 57.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Owens Corning by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

