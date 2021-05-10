Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.73

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 133849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

OROCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

