Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.25

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 75700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.06 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

