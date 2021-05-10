OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Lowered to $20.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OSUR stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

