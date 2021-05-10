OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Down 8.8%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.79. Approximately 2,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a market cap of $756.82 million, a PE ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

