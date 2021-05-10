Oppenheimer Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $85.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

FSLY opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $136.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

