Oppenheimer Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

