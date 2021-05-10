Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPNT opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

