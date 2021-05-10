Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.