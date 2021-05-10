Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OMER. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 392,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

