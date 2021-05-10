Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.39

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 2869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

