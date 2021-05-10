OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ING Group started coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on OCI in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OCI stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

