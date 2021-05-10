OAX Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $810,496.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.75 or 0.00802600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00105734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.66 or 0.09076035 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

