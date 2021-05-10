NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.92 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

