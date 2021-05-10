NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $592.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

