NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $592.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.70. The company has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

