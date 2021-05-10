Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Nutanix stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

