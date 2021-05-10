Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.