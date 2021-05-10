NuBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $444.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $444.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

