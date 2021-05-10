Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVT opened at $128.89 on Monday. Novanta has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

