Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 million and the lowest is $810,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $4.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.22 on Monday. Novan has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

