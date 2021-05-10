NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.
Several research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.
NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 4,423,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.40.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
