NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

Several research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 4,423,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

