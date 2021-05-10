NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,101 shares of company stock worth $1,421,996. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.