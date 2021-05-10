Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.35

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.35 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

