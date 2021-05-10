Northern Trust Capital Markets Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $55.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective lifted by Northern Trust Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.