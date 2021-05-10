Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,453. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $957.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.