Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:NRDXF remained flat at $$24.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Nordex has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

