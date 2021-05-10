Nord/LB Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €13.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.71).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €11.69 ($13.75) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of €12.13 ($14.27).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

