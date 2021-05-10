NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 69,285 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,285 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $157.00 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.79 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

