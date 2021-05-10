NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 30,323 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,323 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,517,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $17,848,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,380 shares of company stock worth $289,519. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

