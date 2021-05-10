NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 19,568 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.