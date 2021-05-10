NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.27 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,994 shares of company stock worth $7,006,495. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

